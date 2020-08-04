Time capsule contents revealed

GREENVILLE — It was the unveiling of history Monday at the Greenville Fire House.

A Time Capsule honoring the 225th anniversary of the the signing of the Treaty of Greenville was opened.

The Treaty of Greenville, also called Treaty of Fort Greenville, (Aug. 3, 1795), was a settlement that concluded hostilities between the United States and an Indian confederation headed by Miami Chief Little Turtle by which the Indians ceded most of the future state of Ohio and significant portions of what would become the states of Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.

“It is an exciting time,” Greenville mayor Steve Willman said. “It is almost like Christmas, only the presents have been there for 25 years.”

The Greenville Bicentennial Commission, which formed in 1990, made a decision at the treaty’s 200th anniversary to have the capsule opened in 25 years; thus, the reason for this upcoming occasion.

Trustees serving on the Treaty of Bicentennial Commission at the time were Susan Gray, president; Dan Amspaugh, vice president; Don Asman, secretary; and Mara Cox, Bob Marchal, Nancy Baker, R. Eugene Sharp, Ken Haines, Toni Seiler, Ralph Plessinger and Steve Shaltry.

The commission put together a copper box, made by Ken Haines of Arcanum, 25 years ago and filled it with 106 items before sealing it. They then gave it to the city.

The time capsule is will be for display only. The contents will then be taken to the Visitors Bureau to be put on display again.

Contributors to the 2020 time capsule included: (Greenville) – Mary and Charles Sanders, Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Richard D. Ackley, South Elementary, North School and Gettysburg student council; (Ansonia) – Ansonia Middle and High School; St. Mary’s School in Greenville; Tri-Village seventh grade and eighth grades; Mississinawa Valley sixth and seventh grade; and officials: Ansonia Mayor Paul Gigandet, Union City, Ohio, Mayor Scott Hall and news article by Jim Bretz; U.S. Rep. John Boehner, Ohio House of Representatives, Jim Buchy; Assistant Major Whipp of Greenville, U.S. Senator John Glenn, and James A. Dorskind, special assistant of President Bill Clinton of the White House.

Before the time capsule was opened, Council President John Burkett talked about the Treaty of Greenville history and the legendary General Anthony Wayne.

Many of the documents were historic, along with some medals, past newspapers and other items.

Brenda Arnett, representing the daughters of the American Revolution, then made a commemorative presentation to be added to the next time capsule.

“We appreciate the fact that after 225 years, people are still honoring and remembering those who fought in the American Revolution,” Arnett said. “And I have one more thing I want to add.”

With a laugh, she held up a COVID-19 mask.

“That way, when people open the next time capsule, they will know about the pandemic we have gone through,” she said.

In closing, Willman thanked everyone for being there and what an exciting night it was.

