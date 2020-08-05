Tri-Village schools release restart plan

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village Local Schools has released its restart plan for the upcoming school year.

“Our plan is for a full return to school in a manner that minimizes the risk for students and staff by implementing health and safety measures,” Tri-Village Superintendent Josh Sagester said. “The district will implement safety precautions, though we want to be transparent and acknowledge that some level of risk will always be present when children and school employees occupy school district facilities.”

The full plan is available on the Tri-Village schools website. Some of the highlights include:

Special Points of Interest

Return to in-person instruction.

School will be held five days a week.

There is a revised school calendar, with a start date of Sept. 8.

Physically distancing to the extent possible.

Remote learning option.

Steps Being Taken

Twenty-four sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the facility for students and staff.

All buses will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and air purification systems with UV lights.

Five infrared contactless thermometer stations will be positioned throughout the facility for self check.

Students and staff will be asked to wash/sanitize hands regularly.

Routine cleaning of facilities will occur on an increased schedule.

Water bottle filling stations throughout the facility will be operational.

Reduced seating capacity during lunch hours.

Signage throughout the facility.

Each student will receive a hygiene kit.

Student attendance will be monitored, but increased flexibility will be used due to the need for students to remain at home if showing signs or symptoms related to COVID.

They will continue to work with the Darke County Health Department, who will determine steps that need to be taken if any students or staff test positive for COVID.

The district will offer a remote learning option. To streamline and discuss this option, a consultation with the appropriate building principal will be required via in person or through Google Meets by Aug. 14.

Facial Covering, Self Checks

Student

The district will follow the most up to date state wide orders on the usage of facial coverings for students as declared by the Governor, the Ohio Department of Health and the Darke County Health Department.

As a result of the latest order, the Governor and ODH is requiring face coverings be worn by students in grades 3-12 and recommending face coverings for students in grades K-2 in all common areas, including classrooms, buses, hallways, restrooms and cafeteria line when social distancing is not possible.

The district will work with children who cannot wear a facial covering for health concerns.

Staff

School staff must wear a facial covering when social distancing can not be maintained unless doing so:

Interferes with the learning process.

Is not advisable for health reasons.

Is a violation of documented industry standards.

There is a functional reason not to do so.

When staff works alone in an assigned work area.

Parents/Families

Should conduct wellness checks daily prior to sending students to school. If this does not occur or is forgotten, the district will have five infrared contactless thermometers stationed throughout the facility for student use. Students with. temperatures of 100 degrees or are exhibiting symptoms should stay home and consider consulting their primary care physician if they have any of the following symptoms: chills, rigor, muscle soreness, headache, sore throat, new lost of taste or smell or GI issues.