Shared Harvest to share food Aug. 19

ANSONIA — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, and Darke County United Way, will host their fifth “drive-thru” food distribution at Ansonia Local Schools, Wednesday, August 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Shared Harvest is preparing 800 boxes to be distributed to Darke County residents for this hands-free food distribution. While the COVID-19 emergency is ongoing, a family receiving food will provide verbal self-attestation for income, residency, and identity and self-verify income. A person from each household will need to be present in order to receive food supplies.

All Darke County residents in need of food are welcome to attend this event and receive food.

Anyone picking up food should drive to the distribution site during the appropriate hours. People receiving food need to stay in their vehicles for the registration process and place their car in park while their food is being loaded. In addition of onsite registration, lines will take a little bit longer. This information will be used to help determine where families in Darke County are residing so Shared Harvest can better serve those communities in the future. Please be patient as we work to get everyone the food they need.

In addition to the food distribution, a SNAP Outreach team member will be available on site. Anyone interested in registering for SNAP benefits will need to bring is a valid photo ID.