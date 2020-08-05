Manchester calls on DeWine to reverse school mask mandate

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) on Tuesday issued the following statement regarding Governor DeWine’s order requiring K-12 students to wear a mask or face covering at school:

“Local control is critical to the success of Ohio’s schools. I am very disappointed to see the governor’s one-size-fits-all policy announcements today that continue to undermine the importance of local decision-making by parents, teachers, and administrators. I am calling on Governor DeWine to relax this mandate and will draft legislation to address the issue if he does not reverse course,” she said.

Manchester has repeatedly questioned COVID-19 mandates announced by the governor and the Ohio Department of Health.

In May, she spoke in favor of Senate Bill 1, which would subject the Ohio Department of Health to greater oversight by the Ohio General Assembly. The bill passed the House, but stalled in the Senate in June.

Rep. Manchester is serving her first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 84th District, which encompasses Mercer County, as well as portions of Auglaize, Darke and Shelby counties.