Powell announces ‘Community Conversation’ event

ARCANUM — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) on Tuesday announced she will be hosting a community conversation event with Troy Fire Chief Matthew Simmons to discuss COVID-19 numbers and statistics. The event will be held via Facebook Live on Wednesday, August 12 at noon.

“I look forward to discussing COVID-19 with a well-respected leader in our community,” said Powell. “This community conversation will bring to light important statistics, including drug overdoses, successful treatments, studies on asymptomatic spread, and more.”

Chief Simmons has served the city of Troy in fire service for 20 years. He has pioneered multiple community outreach programs, including a heroin task force in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to combat the increasing epidemic. Chief Simmons is also a Navy veteran and holds certifications as a Firefighter, Paramedic, Fire Safety Inspector, and Fire and Explosive Investigator.

To participate in the community conversation, please visit Rep. Powell’s Facebook page. If you have any questions about the event or how to access the Facebook page, please email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov

Rep. Jena Powell is currently serving her first term as a state representative. She represents the 80th Ohio House District, which encompasses Miami County and a portion of Darke County.