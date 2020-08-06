Local family opens business on Broadway

GREENVILLE — Michael and Shawna Wise of Greenville participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon for their new business, Lasting Legacy Memorials. The business, located at 114 North Broadway, specializes in cutting gravestones.

Michael Wise, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and local bible study leader, began planning the business six months ago after working for more than 15 years in the stone cutting industry. One of the main reasons for opening his business, Mr. Wise confirmed, is his family’s desire to serve the Greenville community in a timely and cost-effective way.

“We’re extremely excited to begin this journey,” Mr. Wise said. “Our business is, first and foremost, predicated on God. And through our commitment to our faith, we hope to assist members of the community and their families in the best way we know how.”

When he is not at work, Mr. Wise is a bible study leader for men imprisoned at the Darke County jail. Mr. Wise’s bible study at the jail has been put on hold due to COVID-19, but Wise expressed his continued commitment to spreading the word of God and helping those in need.

“We are driven by helping families in their time of need and giving back to the community,” Wise noted. “My goal is to be able to donate a portion of my profits to Exodus Ministries in the hopes of furthering my mission to help incarcerated individuals learn the word of God and, ultimately, become happy, healthy, and productive members of society.”

Mr. Wise concluded by thanking his family and friends for their help throughout the opening process. The Wise family looks forward to meeting more members of the Greenville community and providing their services in a way that remains true to the founding principles of their business.

Lasting Legacy Memorials is located at 114 North Broadway across from Maid-Rite and can be reached by phone at 937-459-4733.