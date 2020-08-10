Poultry Days contest winners awarded

VERSAILLES — Although the social portions of the Poultry Days Festival have been canceled and the chicken rescheduled to August 15 to 16, two Versailles traditions being kept alive are the annual Egg Exhibit and Cake Contest.

Instead of delaying these events until next year, honorary prizes for 2020 were awarded by the contests’ organizer, the Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

The Cake Contest, conducted for as long as anyone can remember, involves baking an angel food cake with strict adherence to a recipe handed down over the years. The prestige of winning the blue ribbon and the $11 grand prize has inspired talented bakers from around the area.

First prize was awarded to The Pie Hole Bakehouse, the newest business in Versailles. Representatives from the Rehab Center and Poultry Days readily consumed the winning cake and deemed it superb. Accepting the first prize blue ribbon for The Pie Hole Bakehouse was owner and baker, Cathy Yant.

In 1952 the festival was established with three events that continue to 2020. The Chicken Barbeque, Miss Chick and the Egg Exhibit. The Egg Exhibit was originally open to only 4-H clubs and consisted of brown and white Egg Exhibits, Booth Exhibit (depicting a process in egg production) and Demonstration Teams. For 2020, the blue ribbon was awarded to one of the original sponsors of Poultry Days, Weaver Brothers.

Weaver Brothers was a sponsor of the 1952 festival and continues to support the festival in many ways. While Weavers was established in 1929, the winning eggs are far from what consumers expected in 1929. The winning eggs are Miss Molly’s Grade A Free-Range Eggs. The newest Weaver product released in 2020, these eggs contain no antibiotics, no added hormones and no synthetic pesticides. Miss Molly’s eggs are laid by North Central Ohio hens that are free to roam without cages and eggs are distributed in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Accepting the Blue Ribbon for Weaver were Alex Weaver and Zach Kohli, fourth and third generation egg producers.

We want to congratulate The Pie Hole Bakehouse and Weavers on their awards and thank them for their support. The festival continues to maintain our local traditions with both the Miss Chick and Little Miss Pageants being held in 2020.

Poultry Days will be following all local and state guidance while assembling and distributing chicken dinners as it relates to the health and safety of our guests. Reach us at vpdchickenline@gmail.com with questions or visit versaillespoultrydays.com for details. Supporting summer fun for 69 years.