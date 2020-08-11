Duck Derby and Duck-N-Run 5K winners announced

DARKE COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County held its 14th Annual Duck Derby and Duck-N-Run 5K as a virtual event last Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Duck Derby had 2,492 ducks “adopted” by community members and local corporate sponsors. Due to safety precautions, instead of having our Duck Derby and 5K at Tawawa Park’s Mosquito Creek, this year’s Duck Derby winners were chosen randomly and announced via Facebook Live.

Twelve fabulous prizes were awarded for the Duck Derby, including the $1,000 Grand Prize winner, Greg and Priscilla Wilt. Other prize package winners included Kathy Doseck, Ferguson Construction Company, Corey Eagle, Frank Thaman, Kelli McEldowney, Eric Ambos, Larry Holmes, S & S Management, Rachel Sailor, Versailles Savings and Loan and Molly Hay. All winners will be contacted to arrange delivery of their prizes.

For the second year in a row, we included a Defender of Potential Duck drawing. Only 250 Defender Ducks were offered for sale, which increased the odds of winning $500 cash jackpot. The Defender of Potential Duck winner was Trisha Prenger.

Prizes were donated by Meyer’s Garage and Drive Thru, Gillespie Construction, Brethren Retirement Community, Hollywood Gaming, Snow Trails Ski Resort, Mad River Mountain, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Dayton Historical Society, Kings Island, Holden Forests and Gardens, Great Lakes Science Center tickets, Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream, Columbus Blue Jackets, Graters Ice Cream, Cosi, Shadowbox Live, African Safari Wildlife Park, Cincinnati Zoo, Cassano’s Pizza, JT’s Brewand Grill, Fort Loramie Dairy King, The Caroline, Frisch’s Big Boy, Winans, Bob Evans, Double M Diner, Imagination Station, and Vavoline.

The Duck-N-Run 5K was also virtual this year, with 60 registered participants. This year’s major Flock of Duck sponsors included 105.5 TAM FM, Auto Tech, Dave Russell CPA, LLC, Edison Community College, J & J Enterprises, Kiwanis Club Sidney. Koenig Equipment, Inc., Sidney Body Carstar, Temperance Lodge No. 73 F & AM, Troy Carstar, and Ernst Sports.

For a complete list of sponsors, please go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org

Actual results can be found at www.cantstoprunningco.com