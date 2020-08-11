Garst Museum painting winner

GREENVILLE — Alan Fourman of Arcanum, Ohio, was the lucky winner of the painting “Under the Oaks.”

His ticket was one of several hundred that the Garst Museum received. The painting was created and donated by Jenny Clark to support the living history encampment at the Gathering at Garst. The Garst Museum would like to thank Jenny for donating the painting and everyone who purchased a raffle ticket. The fundraiser raised $485 for the encampment.

The Garst Museum is located at 205 North Broadway in Greenville. The museum can be reached by telephone at 937-548-5250 or by email at info@gatheringatgarst.com