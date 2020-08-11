Time capsule contents on display

GREENVILLE — If you didn’t get a chance to take part in the Treaty of Greenville Bicentennial Time Capsule opening on Aug. 3, you can still see the contents. For a limited time, the contents will be on display to the public in the window of the Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville.

Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville and Darke County Visitors Bureau, said he was excited to be able to host the time capsule contents.

“This is a piece of our history. Even though the contents are only 25 years old, it is still a glimpse into what life was like in Greenville a quarter-century ago,” noted Berry.

In addition to medallions and plates that were included in the time capsule, there is one piece that is unique to a lot of other time capsules. A special musical piece was prepared for the Treaty of Greenville Bicentennial by the late Ken McCoy. The legendary composer and arranger’s musical piece was included in the capsule.

Visitors are also encouraged to stop into the Welcome Center when it is open to get a closer look at the time capsule pieces and read some of the comments from fourth grade students at Ansonia Elementary 25 years ago.

The time capsule will be on display for approximately one week and will then be moved to Garst Museum.