Poultry Days BBQ moving forward

VERSAILLES — Versailles will offer its 69th annual Poultry Days barbecue August 14 through 16, 2020.

While COVID-19 related restrictions didn’t allow the social portions of the festival this year, the Versailles community is moving forward with the annual barbecue, preparing 20,000 chicken dinners to be sold over the weekend.

The Poultry Days festival is rooted in 69 years of community and family involvement, bringing neighbors, family, friends, classmates, and community together. Although Poultry Days will not host a large gathering, we encourage the community to embrace the spirit of Poultry Days. Get out your chicken decorations. Invite your friends and neighbors. Set up lawn chairs and games for the kids. Rekindle old friendships. Most importantly, enjoy that World Famous Poultry Days chicken!

Each dinner costs $8 and is sized for a single meal with half a chicken, Mikesells potato chips, roll, butter, applesauce and the traditional Chilly Willy Orange Drink. All dinners will be assembled and distributed by volunteers wearing the appropriate PPE and in compliance with a plan approved by the Darke County Health Department. The Chicken Drive Thru at Heritage Park will open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday with cars entering the drive thru from the north on Klipstine Road. There will not be a walk-up chicken line. Please come early because we plan to sell out each day.

The 2020 Festival Board is led by Chairman Lucas Subler who has served on the Poultry Days Board of Directors for nine years. Lucas is employed at Classic Carriers, is a Versailles graduate and attended Bowling Green State University. Lucas resides in Versailles with his wife, Courtney, and children, Ariel, Kathryn and Alexander.

Follow Poultry Days on Facebook for updates. Direct questions to poultrydayschairman@gmail.com and chicken questions to vpdchickenline@gmail.com