Arcanum Postmaster moving to Florida

ARCANUM — The United States Post Office in Arcanum recently began a change in management when longtime Arcanum Postmaster, Gary Naylor, decided to take his talents south in a move to Florida.

Naylor came to Arcanum from Germantown almost 14 years ago and has since presided over the post offices in Arcanum, Pitsburg, Verona, Eldorado, and West Manchester. Of his time in Arcanum, Naylor said it was nothing but the best and expressed his love for the Arcanum community.

“As soon as I came here 14 years ago, I knew it was where I wanted to stay,” he mentioned. “My family has grown up here and it has been an absolute pleasure assisting businesses in the area and getting to know members of the community. I’ve got nothing but great things to say about Arcanum and the people who live there.”

Naylor began planning his move in July 2019 when he and his wife, Anita, were in search of a change. The couple recently purchased a house in Valrico, Fla., just outside of Tampa Bay and have since found jobs in the area. Anita, who is also an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, found work sooner and has been living in Florida with their daughters for the past couple months.

“One of the main reasons for our move is that my stepdaughter suffered a really bad concussion a couple years ago,” Naylor explained. “And we had vacationed to Florida a lot since that happened and she says she always felt better in the warmer, more humid climate. So, we sat down as a family and made the decision, and hopefully it helps.”

After a long search, Naylor was able to find work at the Suncoast District support offices in Tampa. He will work in the operations support department offering experienced advice and problem-solving skills to postmasters and supervisors in the area. He is thrilled to begin working and is excited to be reunited with his family.

“Anita has been a joy throughout the process,” Naylor concluded. “I just love her to death and can’t wait to be with her and get this new journey started.”

Naylor expressed his most sincere thanks to the Arcanum community and assured that he will return from time to time to visit friends and family.

Gary Naylor is shown in his office during his last day as Postmaster of Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_naylor.jpg Gary Naylor is shown in his office during his last day as Postmaster of Arcanum. Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate