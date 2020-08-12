Swimmer injured in Greenville Creek

GREENVILLE — Firefighters and paramedics were called to assist in the removal of a swimmer from the waters of the Greenville Creek Tuesday after receiving reports of an injured swimmer being trapped in the water. At approximately 4:15 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to the Greenville City Park, in the area of Wilson Drive, in reference to a female in the creek suffering from a leg injury.

According to authorities on the scene, an adult female, who was swimming in the creek with family and friends, fell from the embankment of the creek in an attempt to exit the water. Firefighters and paramedics from both departments worked in a coordinated effort to extricate the swimmer from the water and up the steep embankment.

The swimmer, whose identity remains unknown, was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for what were described as minor injuries prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for further treatment and evaluation.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to assist an injured swimmer in Greenville Creek Tuesday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_Resized-Injured-Swimmer-J-Comey.jpg Firefighters and paramedics were called to assist an injured swimmer in Greenville Creek Tuesday. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate