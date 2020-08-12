Arcanum council discusses water improvements

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the Arcanum Preservation Society and plans to vastly improve water treatment and distribution capabilities in the town.

Mayor Bonnie Millard began the meeting with a report on an Arcanum Preservation Society meeting in which they discussed the town’s participation in the upcoming Ohio Open Doors history connection event. The event is in reference to the village’s efforts to restore the old city building located at 104 W. South Street. The preservation society invites all residents to attend scheduled clean-ups of the building to prepare it to be toured. The dates of the clean-ups are August 22, at 8 a.m., and September 5, at 8 a.m.

Of the Arcanum Preservation Society, Millard noted that the group, “has a big task ahead of them, but they are very enthusiastic, and I was impressed with their commitment.”

The bulk of the meeting was reserved for the Arcanum Utility Committee, headed by council member, Tim Philpot Sr. The concerns of the committee were mainly focused around the water treatment facilities and the need for the town to upgrade almost all aspects of its water distribution capabilities. The downside to these updates, noted Philpot, is that it will increase Arcanum residents’ water bills.

The improvements planned will take place over the next few years, and are as follows:

The town plans to replace the water tower located behind the old city building, which has an estimated cost of about $250,000. Water aeration systems also need to be increased in the next five years, at a cost of somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000. It is also a necessity that the town upgrade water meters to a computerized reading and billing system, which will cost around $150,000.

Further, the town is looking to replace their 1988 bucket truck that is only certified for use until 2025. A new bucket truck will cost somewhere in the range of $300,000 to $350,000. The council is also planning to upgrade from a 2,400-volt system to a 7,200-volt system, which is estimated at $500,000. Finally, the town is in the works to connect a new substation and new electrical lines to the towns electric grid that will cost nearly $2 million.

In lighter news, the town plans to install a spotlight on the water tower located near Ivester Park, which the council agrees will be a nice addition to the town.

All in all, these expenses will result in the town raising Arcanum resident water bills by around $6 to $8 per month. The council does not take this increase lightly, and Philpot assured that all of the aforementioned plans are in the interest of upkeeping Arcanum’s high standards for water treatment and distribution.

“We regret that we must raise our water rates right now so we can responsibly budget these major expenses for our future growth,” said Philpot. “All of these plans require major investments of time and money, but I can assure you that it is in the best interest of the community.”

The meeting concluded by the council approving ordinances regulating grass and weeds, and enacting an exterior property maintenance code for the village.

The Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening to primarily discuss the town’s water facilities and distribution. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_council.jpg The Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening to primarily discuss the town’s water facilities and distribution. Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate