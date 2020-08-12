Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

August 4, 9:20 p.m.: Juvenile Court received a phone call about a domestic disturbance. Officers noted that the issue was resolved within the household.

August 8, 12:46 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Green Street in reference to a verbal altercation. While on scene, a female subject began having a seizure and officers immediately called EMS to transport her to Wayne Hospital.

August 8, 4:23 p.m.: Police responded to a domestic disturbance near the 100 block of West Harmon Street. The male subject was issued a disorderly conduct warning and the female agreed to stay somewhere else for the evening.

August 8, 10:30 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Holly Hill Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. The female half of the argument left before officers arrived and matters were resolved on their own.

WARRANT

August 4, 6:30 p.m.: Police responded to the 300 block of East Third Street in reference to an active warrant. Officers placed Timothy Harsh Jr. under arrest for an active warrant in Randolph County, Indiana.

August 5, 12:58 p.m.: David Miles was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

August 5, 5:12 p.m.: Officers arrested Jimmy Keen Jr. on a warrant for failing to appear at the Darke County Jail on a menacing conviction.

August 7, 1:04 a.m.: A patrolling officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Walnut and East Third Street. The driver of the vehicle, Ryan Hiestand, was placed under arrest for an active parole violation warrant.

August 7, 3:58 p.m.: Officers responded to a non-injury car accident near the area of Russ Road and Wagner Avenue. Upon arrival, officers collected information and found that one of the drivers, Devin Oda, had an active warrant from the GPD. Oda was placed into handcuffs and transported to the Darke County Jail.

August 7, 10:00 p.m.: Scott Wilt was arrested on a warrant for aggravated drug possession.

THEFT

August 6, 3:24 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Markwith Avenue in reference to a theft not in progress. The victim reported six stolen garden gnomes. There are no suspects at this time.

August 7, 12:53 p.m.: Officers responded to a theft not in progress report near the Wayne HealthCare construction site. An impact driver was reported missing and sold to the pawn shop. Froaylan Bernal was issued a theft citation for the incident.

August 11, 12:43 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Ohio Street in reference to a burglary not in progress. Items were stolen from the private residence and police are still investigating.

DRUGS

August 1, 5:46 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to Taco Bell, 1120 Russ Road, in reference to a male subject asleep in his car in the drive thru. After transporting the driver and passenger to the Greenville police department, the vehicle was searched and officers found a loaded handgun, and substances in bags that are believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

August 5, 7:53 p.m.: Police and EMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Main Street in reference to a male subject overdosing. The subject refused medical treatment and no further investigations were conducted.

August 9, 3:48 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Euclid Avenue in reference to a suspicious vehicle report. The responding officers located a bag with contents believed to be narcotics, and a small pipe. The items were transported for testing and the case was sent to the prosecutor’s office.

OVI

August 9, 1:39 a.m.: Cory Miller was issued an OVI travelling northbound on Sycamore Street near West Main Street.

MISCELLANEOUS

July 28, 6:29 a.m.: Police responded to Sweitzer Street in reference to a found bicycle that had been reported as stolen. The bicycle was place into safekeeping until the owner is contacted.