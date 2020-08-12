United Way ‘Stuff a Bus’ deemed a success

GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way recently concluded its Stuff A Bus School Supply Drive. The staff and board of directors of Darke County United Way would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Darke County community for its support of this effort.

“In 2019, we collected a little over $7,300 worth of school supplies. Our goal for 2020 was to collect $10,000 in supplies to give our community’s children the tools to succeed and learn,” stated Darke County United Way Executive Director Christy Bugher. “School supplies and fees are a financial hardship for many families throughout Darke County. The COVID-19 Pandemic has only created additional hardships. It was crucial that we collect as much as possible this year for our local students. We are happy to announce that we collected $9,462.38 worth of school supplies this year. We did not reach our goal, but we collected substantially more than last year and for that we are grateful.”

Students from the Blue Angels 4-H group spent nearly three hours sorting, counting, and then dividing the school supplies. The United Way would like to thank Katelyn Yoder, Ella Williams, Alivia Addis, Hayleigh Spires, Evan Addis, and Glori Rausch for their volunteer service to this effort.

Stuff A Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri Village, Versailles, and Anthony Wayne. Each school district will receive over $900 worth of school supplies for their students.

For those who would still like to donate, we encourage you to donate to your local school district directly.

The Darke County United Way fights for the health, education, and stability of every person in our community. For more unitedway@darkecountyunitedway.org, contact the Darke County United Way at 937-547-1272.