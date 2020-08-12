Alzheimer’s chapter offers free webinar

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will offer a three-part series this month on Living with Alzheimer’s from the caregiver perspective. The 90-minute online webinars are free and open to the public: Early Stage, Monday, August 17, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Middle Stage, Friday, August 21: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Late Stage, Wednesday, August 26, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Alzheimer’s is a fatal progressive brain disease that cannot be prevented, slowed or cured. In the Miami Valley, 30,000 individuals live with the disease. Caring for a person with Alzheimer’s requires various levels of care as the person progresses through the disease.

Participants can register for any or all the sessions. To register for the series, call 800-272-3900.