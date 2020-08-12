Hawkey wins national recipe contest

GREENVILLE — Oakley Place, an Enlivant community and provider of innovative, enriching senior care services, is proud to announce that one of its residents, Jean Hawkey, has been named a winner in the company’s national recipe contest.

Jean won a $250 Amazon gift card and her dish of Pineapple Casserole is now being served nationwide on Enlivant communities’ menus. Jean has been a resident of Oakley Place for more than three years.

“We are so happy for Jean. Her recipe was chosen out of more than 100 entries nationwide and now everyone in Enlivant communities has the opportunity to savor her dish,”said Nikki Nealeigh, Executive Director of Oakley Place. “This is another great example of how we strive to help our residents thrive by fostering a fun, social community across our Enlivant family.”

