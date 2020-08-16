Arcanum man killed in rollover crash

CLAY TWP. — A single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday evening claimed the life of an Arcanum man.

At approximately 10:21 p.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department, Phillipsburg Fire Department, and Clay Township Police responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 9600 block of Darke Montgomery County Line Road on a single vehicle injury accident.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a 2006 Freightliner DP&L utility truck, driven by Mark Reed, 32, of Arcanum, was traveling eastbound on Darke Montgomery County Line Road. Mr. Reed traveled off the right side of the roadway, over corrected and crossed the center line, before going off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle rolled at least once before coming to rest in a cornfield on it’s top, leaving Reed entrapped within. Reed succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team as well as the Darke County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene to aid in the investigation of the accident. Crews remained on the scene well into the early morning hours while the investigation was completed and the wreckage removed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An Arcanum man was pronounced dead following the rollover crash of his utility truck Saturday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_Comer-2008.jpg An Arcanum man was pronounced dead following the rollover crash of his utility truck Saturday night. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate