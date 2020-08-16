Sunday morning rollover injures one

ARCANUM — A passenger was injured early Sunday morning after a vehicle rollover, coming to a stop nearly 200 feet into a field.

At approximately 1:53 a.m., emergency personnel from the Pitsburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department and Arcanum Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the area of State Route 49 north of Meadow Road in reference to a single-vehicle rollover accident with injuries. According to investigators, a preliminary investigation indicated a blue Lincoln Town Car traveling northbound on State Route 49 traveled off the right side of the roadway, over corrected, and crossed the center line. The Lincoln then traveled off the left side of the roadway into a field where it rolled before coming to a stop.

A female passenger of the vehicle was treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as minor injuries. The male driver of the vehicle was evaluated on the scene, for what were also described as minor injuries, refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger of a vehicle which rolled over into a field was transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries Sunday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_Comer-2008-1.jpg The passenger of a vehicle which rolled over into a field was transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries Sunday morning. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate