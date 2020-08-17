Arcanum, Greenville boards OK school start dates

ARCANUM — The Arcanum school board met in regular session Thursday and approved moving the start date for the school year back to September 8.

This was done to follow the recommendation of the Darke County Health Commissioner, due to COVID-19.

They also approved a resolution to reduce the school year due to COVID-19.

In other action:

They approved the 2020-21 fall reopening plan for instruction and the resolution giving the superintendent the authority to create and implement the plan.

Approved the policy EBEA face covering policy — COVID-19 Pandemic.

Superintendent John Stephens said he would know more once he got the official mandate from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with changes to certified employees evaluations for the school year 2020-21.

Approved employing Deanna Monnin up to 20 hours per week on an “as needed” basis to serve as Remote Learning Liason, beginning Monday.

The board approved a one-year classified contract for Tina Myers as part-time custodian for the 2020-21 school year.

It accepted the resignation of Andrew Bryant as full supplemental girls golf coach. Bryant is on guard duty for part of the season and was given a 60 percent supplemental contract, with Abigail O’Connor getting a 40 percent supplemental contract.

Other supplemental contracts include Matthew Grote, freshman boys basketball; Patrick Couch, assistant football coach; Colton Troutwine, eighth grade boys basketball and Steve Christ, seventh grade boys basketball.

Approved as volunteer coaches David Parks, middle school football; Jeris Getter, high school football and Thomas Kessler, high school football.

Approved all certified/licensed substitutes for the 2020-21 school year as presented by the Darke County ESC throughout the school year.

Approved consideration for use agreement with Arcanum Youth Football for use of the stadium for contests for the 2020-21 school year.

The board also approved the 2020-21 bus routes.

Approved partnering with Bob Robinson and Empowering Darke County Youth to provide tutoring to middle school students during the 2020-21 school year. Tutoring will be provided by two Arcanum-Butler Middle School staff members, who will work with Empowering Darke County Youth and will be at no additional cost to the district.

The board also heard reports from each of the school principals on how they are preparing for the start of the school year with COVID-19 and heard a report from Superintendent John Stephens.

In other action under financial considerations:

The board approved the Treasurer’s Report.

Approved accepting donations in the amount of 6,150.02 from various donors for the Agriculture Multi-Use Building Capital Campaign.

Approved the tuition rate of $5,944.14 for the 2020-21 school year as set by the Ohio Department of Education.

Approved reimbursement in lieu of transportation to parents/guardians of students in the Arcanum-Butler school district enrolled in non-public schools or attending other county schools for special education services for the school year 2020-21.

The board approved sub pay rates for the 2020-21 school year.

Approved transportation services contract with Spirit Transport for 2020-21 school year for special education students.

Approved the sale of bus number four for $2,000 and bus number 19 for $1,500 to Cardinal Bus Sales and Service Inc.

It also approved entering into an agreement with Hometown Ticketing for the purpose of online ticket sales.

Greenville Board meets

The Greenville City Schools held a special meeting Wednesday morning to approve moving the start of the school year back to September 8, as recommended by the Darke County Health Commissioner.

Superintendent Doug Fries discussed the implementation of use of face coverings.

In other action:

The board approved the purchase of four Comvat Duo3 from Surgical Laser Solutions Inc. at a cost of $47,600 each to be paid with the CARES Food Services, General and Perkins funds.

Approved Dana Williams as part-time nurse at the middle school.