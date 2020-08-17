Pie Hole Bakehouse supports first responders

VERSAILLES — As local businesses continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 slowdown, one Versailles baker is more determined than ever to show her appreciation to the community that has supported her.

When Cathy Yant, owner of The Pie Hole Bakeshop, located at 263 Marker Road, first opened her doors on March 16, she could not have imagined that only two days later, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine would declare the closure of all restaurant and bars, encouraging the state’s 22,000 restaurants to convert to carry-out or delivery service only.

Then, one week to the day she opened her doors, on March 23, the inevitable shut-down of all non-essential businesses occurred. Some new entrepreneurs might have called it “quits” under this kind of pressure; yet, Yant persisted, believing that her faith in God and her community would support her through the tough times. She immediately adjusted her bakeshop café to a carry-out with drive-through, offering a menu of lunch specials like meatloaf, cabbage rolls, and marinated chicken salad with strawberries, in addition to her traditional homemade pastries, cakes, and cookies.

Indeed, the Versailles community rallied behind her efforts, with Midmark Corporation and Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Care Center placing orders, along with teachers, students, and residents coming to the drive-through window to show their support.

With Poultry Days and the Darke County Fair activities being scaled back this year, many local businesses are left wondering if and when daily operations will resume without masks or social distancing. However, Yant is thankful that her doors are still open, and people are still able to enjoy her menu offerings.

Inspired by this show of community support, Yant wants to “pay-it-forward” by offering fair-inspired sugar waffles to raise money for the Village of Versailles Fire Department and EMTs.

“Versailles is a very giving community,” Yant said, “so it makes you want to give back!”

“Sugar Waffle Fridays,” going on now throughout Labor Day Weekend, offers the delicious, homemade dessert at $6 per bag, with $2 of every bag sold going toward the fundraiser. The drive-through will have bags-to-go on Fridays, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., but orders can be placed in advance by calling the Pie Hole Bakehouse directly at 937-526-3086.