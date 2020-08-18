Seven answer to charges in court

GREENVILLE — Seven people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court via video conference on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Christopher Marley, 41, of Indiana, was sentenced to seven days in jail with one day credited for a charge he previously pleaded guilty to that cites disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. In addition to jail time, Marley was placed on community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months and was ordered to pay court costs. He must also seek and maintain employment and attend drug and alcohol abuse classes.

Mason Langenkamp, 19, of Union City, entered into an intervention in lieu of conviction (ILC) program for a charge against him citing vandalism of government property, a fifth-degree felony. The ILC motion was filed by Langenkamp’s attorney, David Rohrer, who stated that his client’s drug abuse issues played a part in his vandalism charge. In order to accept the motion, Langenkamp entered a guilty plea that the court will hold for future reference if he fails to comply with his intervention program. If he is able to complete the program, his charge will be dismissed. He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay court and restitution costs.

Tyelor Henry-Dever, 24, of Greenville, appeared for a violation of his community control sanctions. He was placed on parole in reference to an aggravated arson charge from 2016. The report filed noted that Henry-Dever failed to report to the probation department, changed his address without alerting the probation department, and has a municipal court charge against him for possession of drug paraphernalia. He admitted to the violation and must serve 57 days in jail.

Christian Leugers, 20, of Arcanum, appeared for a suppression hearing. Leugers was recently indicted on charges of rape, a first-degree felony, and four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. Judge Hein stated that he will issue a written decision in the coming days.

Shanna Cates, 46, of Greenville, appeared in court to be sentenced on two separate cases. Cates was sentenced in the first case, violation of protection and possession of fentanyl, both fifth-degree felonies, to 36 days in jail with 36 credit, and was ordered to pay court costs. She was sentenced in the second case, illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention center, a third-degree felony, to 12 months incarceration. She has up to three years post-prison supervision once released.

Michael White, 27, of Arcanum, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. His sentencing is scheduled for September 18 and he was released from the Darke County jail on an OR bond.

Joshua Combs, 42, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. Combs faces a maximum prison sentence of three years and a maximum fine of $10,000. His sentencing is scheduled for September 18 and no decision has been made on his bond.

