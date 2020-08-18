Edison State board members receive top honors

Two longstanding members of the Edison State Community College Board of Trustees received esteemed community honors recently. Tom Milligan, president of Western Ohio Cut Stone and Darryl Mehaffie, a retired educator, both received awards of distinction from their respective communities.

Tom Milligan, who has been on Edison State’s board for 21 years, having been selected by the governor in 1999, received the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Zenith Award. For thirty consecutive years, this award has been presented annually to an individual who has dedicated themselves to a lifetime of community service to Shelby County.

The criteria for nomination include, but are not limited to, activity in service groups, leadership efforts, philanthropy, community causes championed, civic participation, and overall volunteer commitment.

The Sidney Shelby County Chamber of Commerce describes the award’s purpose in the following way: “To honor Shelby County community leaders whose lifetime of community service has had a profound impact on the quality of life in Shelby County.”

When asked about the award, Milligan responded, “I am greatly honored by the recognition. I hope that my lifetime of contribution is not nearly over and I plan to continue to live into the service to community that I was taught to do so well by my parents and other great leaders in our community. My hope is that it gives strength and inspiration to so many who give so much to make our community better and stronger.”

Edison State board member Darryl Mehaffie received a prestigious award, being recognized again for “significant contributions” to the community.

At the July 9 meeting of the Darke County Historical Society (DCHS) operating as Garst Museum, Mehaffie was recognized as this year’s Heritage Award recipient. Having served since 1987, Mehaffie was also recognized as a new emeritus member of the DCHS.

DCHS’s Heritage Award was created to recognize outstanding citizens or organizations for their distinguished contributions or actions of unusual excellence that help connect people to Darke County’s past. Mehaffie commented on his award stating, “Serving 30-plus years on the Garst Museum Board of Directors has given me many insights into the historical background of Darke County. I’m very humbled to have received the Heritage Award from the Garst Museum.”

With his 30-plus year impact as a trustee of the Garst Museum, Mehaffie worked to secure legislative passage of state Capital Improvement Funds for Phase 1, which builds on the other initiatives to enhance the overall experience and greatness of the Garst Museum. With his long list of service to his community and his extraordinary contributions to connect people to the history of the county and for the arts, the accolades bestowed on him are truly worth noting.

Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State commented, “Both Darryl and Tom have served tirelessly in their dedication to the College’s growth through the years. It is this impetus they bring to the table which has moved the college forward and has made it what it is today.” We are fortunate, as a College, to have them on our board—leading the way into the future.” Larson continued, “Both communities should feel extremely proud to have individuals like Tom Milligan and Darryl Mehaffie, who make their respective communities a better place for generations to come.”