CADC Gourmet Dinner Raffle Fundraiser a success

GREENVILLE — Cancer Association of Darke County held their annual Gourmet Dinner Raffle Fundraiser earlier this year. Mark Davis and Tim McKibben of Eikenberry’s IGA are shown with Julie Graber of the Gourmet Dinner Club and this year’s winner, Sharon Wilson.

Eikenberry’s once again donated the ingredients for the dinner, which featured beef tenderloin in the entree. The multi-course meal was prepared by volunteers as usual but delivered and not served this year. All of the $2,845 raised went to the locally operated and independent Cancer Association of Darke County (CADC).

The Gourmet Dinner Club provides this wonderful service each year by preparing the gourmet meal. Suzie Brown coordinated the efforts.

The fundraiser is always well received in the community and has good participation.

Cancer Association of Darke County is funded by donations, memorials, grants, fundraisers, United Way, and Corporate Sponsors. The Corporate Sponsors for 2020 currently are The Andersons Marathon, Borderline, Brookdale Senior Living, Bunco 4 Boobies, Cal Maine Foods, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Dayton Physicians, DCTPA, DL Beck Inc., Edward Jones, Family Health, First Assembly of God, Geis Audio Video, Greenville Federal, Greenville National Bank, Hittle Buick-GMC, Members Choice Credit Union, Motes, Park National Bank, Premier Health, Rudnick and Kosek, Star 88.3, Sisco, SVG Auto, Troutwine Auto, Vannoy Cox Insurance, Weaver Brothers, Williamsons, Zechar Bailey.