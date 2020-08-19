Adkins arrested for bank robbery

NEW MADISON — Bryan Adkins, 41, of Hollansburg, was arrested Tuesday afternoon near the 100 block of West Washington Street in New Madison. He was apprehended in reference to the robbery of the Farmers State Bank in New Madison, 101 South Main Street, Tuesday morning.

A preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) revealed that the subject entered the bank wearing a black hoodie and black mask covering his face, brandished a firearm, demanded money from the teller, and exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. There are no further details of the incident at this time.

Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies located Adkins after a prolonged search of the area and placed him into custody for transport to the Darke County jail. A K9 unit was observed at the scene conducting a thorough search of the area, and is believed to have played a large role in locating the subject. At the residence where Adkins was located, Deputies found items linking him to the bank robbery, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. Several other items were located that link Adkins to other theft offenses in Darke County. Those cases remain under investigation, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Currently, Adkins is being held at the Darke County jail with no bond while he awaits arraignment in court. His charges, as of now, cite robbery and physical harm, second-degree felonies. A future court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

The robbery, and all other linked theft offenses, remain under investigation by the DCSO.

