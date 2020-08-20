Chamber of Commerce President retiring

GREENVILLE — (August 20, 2020) The Darke County Chamber of Commerce (DCCC) announces today that Chamber President Sharon Deschambeau will retire effective November 20, 2020. Serving in this role since January of 2007, she has used her time in Darke County to create a diverse and unified business voice that represents companies of all kinds and all sizes.

Over the last thirteen years Deschambeau has worked in concert with the Chamber Board of Directors to provide significant programs to assist businesses in Darke County. In addition, Chamber events such as Ag Day, Groundhog Day, State of the State and State of the Nation have provided timely education and an opportunity to network with other members and guests, along with keynote speakers and panelists.

Under Deschambeau’s leadership, the Darke County Chamber has earned four Legislative Advocacy Awards from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the work of the Legislative Committee of the Chamber Board and the work throughout the membership to advocate on behalf of the business community.

In 2013, she spearheaded community meetings to address the issue of opioid use that had received local, state, and national attention, garnering opinions and developing an action plan. These meetings resulted in the formation of the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County that continues today and addresses other health issues as well. A model of collaboration, the Coalition has provided significant grants to entities throughout Darke County to further education and awareness of substance abuse issues. This unique and forward-thinking approach has provided a base for Darke County’s participation in the National Institute of Health’s Healing Communities Study, being conducted in four states and bringing resources to Darke County.

“Sharon has had an immeasurable impact on Darke County and the businesses and people,” said John Warner, President and CEO of the Brethren Retirement Community, and Chairman of the Darke County Chamber Board of Directors. “She has incredible passion for our membership and the entire community and has tirelessly shared her expertise, drive, and determination for the betterment of Darke County. We thank Sharon for her remarkable contributions to the business community in Darke County and also for building an organization with a strong track record of accomplishments and an impressive Board and membership base,” said Warner.

The DCCC Board of Directors has formed a Search Committee, chaired by chairman-elect Peggy Schultz to conduct a search for a successor. Deschambeau will work closely with the Committee to ensure a smooth transition. Interested applicants can find more information at the Chamber’s website, https://www.darkecountyohio.com