GREENVILLE — The 2020 Darke County Agricultural Society election is fast approaching, even with a significantly altered fair schedule this year.

This year, four members will be elected to the fair board and the voting will take place Thursday, August 27, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The people running are as follows: Russell Bennett, Matt Sullivan, Robert Sando, Tim Reck, Adam Hollinger, Jason Manning, Marla Weaver, Ed Erisman, Heidi May, Debra LaBig, Thomas Shaw, Ed Morrison, and Regan Bowman.