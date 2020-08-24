2020 Darke Co. Fair ribbon cutting

GREENVILLE — The 2020 Great Darke County Fair is underway! Even with a significantly altered fair schedule this year, many are still looking forward to the Junior Fair livestock showings, and the limited number of vendors who will provide much needed fair food during the drive thru hours.

This year began, as it does every year, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony took place last Friday at 8 a.m., and featured the senior fair board members, the junior fair king and queen, a limited number of family members of Jr. Fair participants, and the Disabled American Veterans’ 57th Chapter.

The ceremony began with short speech by Jim Zumbrink, President of the Darke County Agricultural Society, followed by an exhilarating electric guitar rendition of the national anthem and a prayer. During the national anthem, the flag was raised by local chapter 57 of the Disabled American Veterans.

While the fair may look different this year, those participating in the Jr. Fair still have many things to look forward to. The Junior Fair will take place Friday, August 21, through Wednesday, August 26, and feature the usual showings and amenities awarded to participants. Unfortunately, this event is not open to the public and only six members of each family, regardless of the number of participants from one family, will be able to enter the fair grounds during this time. In light of Gov. DeWine’s mask mandate, all permitted into the Jr. Fair must, at all times, wear a mask when unable to consistently maintain six feet of distance from other attendees that are not from their household.

August 27, 28, and 29 of this week will be the “Fair Food Fest.” This event invites the general public to drive through the fair grounds, or walk through, and pickup food from a limited number of vendors. It is unclear what vendors will be present at the fair, but the fair board has assured that there will be fair food. If you plan on entering the fair grounds during this time, it is required that you wear a mask and social distance wherever possible.

Though the fair looks different this year, some things are still the same. The exhibitors participating in the junior fair are excited to present, and the community will have a nice end to the week being able to enjoy some delicious fair food.

Chapter 57 of the Disabled American Veterans raised the flag during the national anthem at the 2020 Darke County Fair ribbon cutting ceremony. Shown in the photo from left to right, Ivan Christian, Commander Robert A. Foster, and Ken Wombold. Lesley Cantrell is not pictured here, but also helped raise the flag. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_vets-1.jpg Chapter 57 of the Disabled American Veterans raised the flag during the national anthem at the 2020 Darke County Fair ribbon cutting ceremony. Shown in the photo from left to right, Ivan Christian, Commander Robert A. Foster, and Ken Wombold. Lesley Cantrell is not pictured here, but also helped raise the flag. Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate Senior fair board members and a limited number of guests participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_ribbon-1.jpg Senior fair board members and a limited number of guests participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday. Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate