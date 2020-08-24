Boomershine sentenced to 10 years

GREENVILLE — Duane A. Boomershine, 35, appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon for a plea agreement and sentencing. He was sentenced to the mandatory 10 years in prison for one count of rape, a first degree felony, for engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided with assistant prosecutor, Deborah Quigley, and Boomershine’s defense attorney, Patrick Mulligan, present.

Prior to the plea agreement, Boomershire was charged with three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies. The negotiated plea deal dropped the second and third charges, and Boomershine pleaded guilty to the first count of rape.

Advocates on behalf of both Boomershine and the victim were present and presented their statements to the court.

Those advocating on behalf of Boomershire highlighted his military service and clean criminal record up to this point. The judge was asked to take into consideration that Boomershine has two children, and it was argued that time should not be added to the minimum 10 year sentence.

An advocate for the victim highlighted that Boomershine was not who he appears to be. She argued that Boomershine had taken the victim’s innocence and read a quote from the victim that expressed the pain the victim felt as a result of what had happened.

Judge Hein acknowledged Boomershine’s military service and family life, but said that it in no way impacts the sentence.

Boomershine was detained immediately following the sentencing to be transported to the Darke County jail where he waits to be moved to a prison in Columbus.

Duane Boomershine (left) alongside his laywer, Patrick Mulligan (right). Boomershine was sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape of a minor. Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate