Ohio local governments thankful for CARES Act funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The County Commissioners Association of Ohio, Ohio Municipal League, Ohio Township Association and Ohio Mayors Alliance sincerely thank Governor DeWine, Senate President Obhof, Speaker Cupp and members of the Ohio Controlling Board for releasing $175 million of federal CARES Act funds to Ohio local governments.

While frontline efforts to combat COVID-19 are ongoing, local governments continue to incur significant expenses in doing so. Local revenue streams have simultaneously weakened, leaving many with fewer resources to address growing needs. The infusion of federal CARES Act funds is essential to continuing COVID-19 response efforts, stabilizing local government operations and revitalizing local economies.

Local governments have used previously distributed CARES Act funds to ensure public health and safety efforts, provide support to small businesses and individuals facing hardship, acquire supplies of PPE, as well as other relief efforts. These additional funds will continue and expand upon these initiatives.

The funds will be distributed to counties, municipalities and townships in the same manner as HB 481, which disbursed $350 million in CARES Act funds this past June. The funds are directed to local governments which did not receive a direct CARES Act distribution from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Local governments are thankful for the strong partnership with Governor DeWine and the General Assembly in responding to COVID-19. Local officials look forward to partnering with the governor and state lawmakers on pending legislation to distribute the remaining $680 million in CARES Act funds.