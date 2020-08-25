OSU, Darke County food safety training

GREENVILLE — Don’t have the time to sit through a Level 2 Food Safety Training? Can’t find one near you? Ohio State Extension, Darke County has the answer!

OSU Extension has partnered with TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series to offer an online version of Level 2 Food Safety training which meets all ODH requirements. You can complete the online course at your own speed and at a time that works for you. Once training is completed, you will take a proctored certification exam at OSU Extension, Darke County. One purchase, one trip.

Only three examination dates remain for 2020 and are limited to only 7 participants per session.

September Examination Date:

September 29th, 1:00 – 3:00

Only 4 seats left. Registration deadline: 9/9/2020

October Examination Date:

October 23rd, 10:00-12:00

Registration Deadline: 10/1/2020

November Examination Date:

November 17th, 1:00-3:00

Registration Deadline: 10/26/2020

Exam Location:

OSU Extension Office

603 Wagner Ave.

Greenville, OH 45331

For more information, please contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937-548-5215 or email at scammahorn.5@osu.edu