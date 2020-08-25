Versailles Rehab ‘Senior Day at the Fair’

VERSAILLES — On Friday, August 21, 2020, Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center held Senior Day at its own “Great Darke County Fair” with an afternoon of fair fun for residents, patients, and staff, coinciding with World Senior Citizen’s Day which is August 21st and The Great Darke County Fair kickoff day.

This year, per orders from the Governor of the State of Ohio, the Great Darke County Fair for 2020 kicked off on the 21st, but only as a Junior Fair. As such, the staff of Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center decided to hold its own fair this year, kicked off with a lunch of Italian sausage with peppers and onions, and dirty fries with cheese, bacon, and onions.

Attendees then headed outside to the enclosed main courtyard for entertainment at various booths sponsored by facility departments. Booths included rosettes and lemon shakeups, sponsored by Dining Services; a ring-toss, sponsored by Nursing; duck pond and fish bowl games, sponsored by Activities; balloon dart game, sponsored by the Business Office; bean-bag toss, sponsored by Social Services; vendor booth, sponsored by the Administrator; and a “looking zoo” sponsored by Admissions and Marketing.

Social distancing, masks, and cleaning processes were in place throughout with the cleaning crew in charge led by the Versailles Housekeeping and Laundry team.

Mildred Dill, Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center’s oldest resident, was recognized for being the oldest fairgoer. Kristy Earick, Senior Administrator, presented her with flowers and candies. She is 106 years old and will turn 107 on September 10th. “We wanted to continue this tradition, as Mildred has travelled to the Darke County Fair many times in the past to receive this recognition,” said Earick.

Alma May, who is a long-time team member of Versailles Rehab’s Dining Services and Darke County fair attendee, also received a blue ribbon for her award-winning garden produce. Earick presented May with flowers and candies as well. “Alma has received too many ribbons to count at previous Darke County fairs, so it was only fitting to give her another ribbon this year, compliments of Versailles Rehabilitation,” remarked Earick.

Finally, Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center recently held a virtual art show. All of the art entries, from pottery to toilet paper rolls, were on display for fairgoers to view. Overall winner was the entry titled “Quarantine Calendar,” submitted by Beth Bell, Senior Director of Business Development.

“What an amazing sun- and smiled-filled afternoon,” added Earick. “Thank you to the Versailles team for bringing ‘The Great Darke County Fair’ to our center this year!”

Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio. The center is accepting new admissions for short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care. For more information, please call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com . If you would like to know all of the protections in place at Versailles, please visit the website’s COVID-19 page.