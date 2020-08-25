Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

August 20, 8:36 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Chestnut Street in reference to a domestic incident. Following the incident, Lee Ware was arrested August 21 near the 200 block of North Gray Avenue and issued a felony citation for domestic violence. He was transported to the Darke County jail to be held without bond.

WARRANT

August 22, 5:59 p.m.: Steven Grill was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a resisting arrest charge.

THEFT

August 22, 12:14 p.m.: Officers responded to Hibbett Sports, 1323 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Chad Robbins was issued a citation for theft after officers found that he had stolen a handbag from the store.

DRUGS

August 24, 2:15 a.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop near the 800 block of Martin Street. A number of substances believed to be drugs of abuse and drug paraphernalia were located in the car. The information was sent to the Darke County prosecutor’s office to file charges.

TRAFFIC

August 18, 11:49 a.m.: A car travelling south in the 1100 block of Sweitzer Street caused an accident when attempting to merge into another lane. Both cars were damaged, and no major injuries were reported.

August 20, 10:33 a.m.: Officers located an abandoned vehicle parked on Hall Street near Plum Street. Police placed a notice on the parked vehicle and attempted to contact the owner. On August 22, after the owner failed to respond, the vehicle was towed.

OVI

August 22, 7:29 p.m.: Julia Plessinger was issued OVI and speeding citations after being stopped on East Russ Road.

MISCELLANEOUS

August 17, 3:09 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Ohio Street in reference to a prowler complaint. It was advised that four subjects, all wearing face masks, were observing a residence. All four subjects were contacted by police and a male juvenile was issued a citation referencing curfew.

August 18, 9:00 a.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of West Walter Street in reference to a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located, and officers were told that unruly charges would be filed against the juvenile.

August 20, 6:45 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Greenville City Park in reference to a suspicious person who had been following juveniles around. No further details were provided.

August 23, 9:48 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Water Street in reference to a barking dog complaint. Police noticed the residence had a lot of trash complied, and issued the owner a garbage notice.