Darke County Foundation distributes $139,000 in grants

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation recently distributed $139,000 in community grants to 38 non-profit organizations that serve Darke County residents. The following funds at the Darke County Foundation provided money for the groups listed below, along with their project descriptions:
J. Michael Beard Fund
Bradford Schools – community garden
Darke County United Way – Dolly Parton Imagination Library
New Madison Public Library – children’s book giveaway
Harold and Betty Brewer Fund
Darke County Humane Society – facilities and services
Wayne HealthCare Foundation – programs and services
COVID-19 Relief Fund
FISH Choice Pantry – food pantry items
Darke County Foundation General Fund
Ansonia FFA – utility barn
Bridges to College – college visits for high school students
Cancer Assoc. of Darke County – nutritional supplements
Council on Rural Services – ACES School art class
Council on Rural Services – Gateway Youth Community Connectors
Darke County Center for the Arts – performing arts programs
Darke County Historical Society – data server for Garst Museum
Darke County Pregnancy Help Center – curriculum and technology
Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – financial aid for members
Grace Resurrection Community Center – general expenses
Illumination Ministries – festival expenses
Kinder Korner Preschool – furniture
Ronald McDonald House Charities – lodging for Darke County families
St. Vincent dePaul Society – financial assistance for Bradford and Versailles residents
Trinity Lutheran Church – windows for educational wing
Versailles Heritage Park – walking path
YMCA of Darke County – Healthy Kids Day
Darke County Special Olympics Fund
Darke County Special Olympics – programs and services
Darke County United Way Fund
Darke County United Way – programs and services
DeColores Montessori School Fund
DeColores Montessori School – general expenses
Ruth Elaine Furlong Fund
Arcanum H.S. Band – field commander podium
Grace Resurrection Community Center Fund
Grace Resurrection Community Center – general expenses
Helen L. Hawkey Music Project
Bradford Middle School – music instruments
Hein Family Faith + Justice Initiative
State of the Heart Care – programs and services
YMCA of Darke County – member scholarships
Jan Johns Fund
American Red Cross Miami Valley – disaster relief and training
Jetter Family Fund
Youth for Christ Miami Valley – programs and services
John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund
Darke County Center for the Arts – performing arts programs
Darke County Historical Society – Garst Museum general expenses
Kremer Family Farms
Bradford Schools – community garden
Low Vision Support Group Fund
Financial Assist. for Medical Emergencies (FAME) – aid for local residents
Ami McClurkin Fund
Darke County Historical Society – Gathering at Garst
Friends of Darke County Parks – interpretive signs
Meals on Wheels – food containers
Versailles Music Boosters – VHS conservatory night
William Michael and Caleb Knick Fund
Darke County Special Olympics – programs and services
Neff Family Fund
YMCA of Darke County – facilities and equipment
Oliver Family Fund
Helping Every Little Person, Inc. – backpack program (food assistance) for students
Principal’s Fund for St. Mary’s School
St. Mary’s School – general needs
Jean Louise Thieme Fund
Darke County Center for the Arts – family theater series
Dr. Marlin Thompson Founder’s Fund
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby/Darke Co. – Big Buddies after school program
Ella VanDyke/St. Clair Home Fund
Brethren Retirement Community – resident financial aid
Beth Bolen Warner Fund
Darke County Humane Society – facilities and services
As a community foundation, the Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. Non-profit organizations in Darke County may apply for grants by filling out the grant application made available in May each year. Deadline to submit the application is in late June. For more information, call 937-548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org