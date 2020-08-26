Darke County Foundation distributes $139,000 in grants

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation recently distributed $139,000 in community grants to 38 non-profit organizations that serve Darke County residents. The following funds at the Darke County Foundation provided money for the groups listed below, along with their project descriptions:

J. Michael Beard Fund

Bradford Schools – community garden

Darke County United Way – Dolly Parton Imagination Library

New Madison Public Library – children’s book giveaway

Harold and Betty Brewer Fund

Darke County Humane Society – facilities and services

Wayne HealthCare Foundation – programs and services

COVID-19 Relief Fund

FISH Choice Pantry – food pantry items

Darke County Foundation General Fund

Ansonia FFA – utility barn

Bridges to College – college visits for high school students

Cancer Assoc. of Darke County – nutritional supplements

Council on Rural Services – ACES School art class

Council on Rural Services – Gateway Youth Community Connectors

Darke County Center for the Arts – performing arts programs

Darke County Historical Society – data server for Garst Museum

Darke County Pregnancy Help Center – curriculum and technology

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – financial aid for members

Grace Resurrection Community Center – general expenses

Illumination Ministries – festival expenses

Kinder Korner Preschool – furniture

Ronald McDonald House Charities – lodging for Darke County families

St. Vincent dePaul Society – financial assistance for Bradford and Versailles residents

Trinity Lutheran Church – windows for educational wing

Versailles Heritage Park – walking path

YMCA of Darke County – Healthy Kids Day

Darke County Special Olympics Fund

Darke County Special Olympics – programs and services

Darke County United Way Fund

Darke County United Way – programs and services

DeColores Montessori School Fund

DeColores Montessori School – general expenses

Ruth Elaine Furlong Fund

Arcanum H.S. Band – field commander podium

Grace Resurrection Community Center Fund

Grace Resurrection Community Center – general expenses

Helen L. Hawkey Music Project

Bradford Middle School – music instruments

Hein Family Faith + Justice Initiative

State of the Heart Care – programs and services

YMCA of Darke County – member scholarships

Jan Johns Fund

American Red Cross Miami Valley – disaster relief and training

Jetter Family Fund

Youth for Christ Miami Valley – programs and services

John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund

Darke County Center for the Arts – performing arts programs

Darke County Historical Society – Garst Museum general expenses

Kremer Family Farms

Bradford Schools – community garden

Low Vision Support Group Fund

Financial Assist. for Medical Emergencies (FAME) – aid for local residents

Ami McClurkin Fund

Darke County Historical Society – Gathering at Garst

Friends of Darke County Parks – interpretive signs

Meals on Wheels – food containers

Versailles Music Boosters – VHS conservatory night

William Michael and Caleb Knick Fund

Darke County Special Olympics – programs and services

Neff Family Fund

YMCA of Darke County – facilities and equipment

Oliver Family Fund

Helping Every Little Person, Inc. – backpack program (food assistance) for students

Principal’s Fund for St. Mary’s School

St. Mary’s School – general needs

Jean Louise Thieme Fund

Darke County Center for the Arts – family theater series

Dr. Marlin Thompson Founder’s Fund

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby/Darke Co. – Big Buddies after school program

Ella VanDyke/St. Clair Home Fund

Brethren Retirement Community – resident financial aid

Beth Bolen Warner Fund

Darke County Humane Society – facilities and services

As a community foundation, the Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. Non-profit organizations in Darke County may apply for grants by filling out the grant application made available in May each year. Deadline to submit the application is in late June. For more information, call 937-548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org