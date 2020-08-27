Bradford Library open to community

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library would like to encourage everyone to come in and take advantage of the many opportunities for learning. The library’s doors have been open to patrons since June, and our many services continue to expand.

As a reminder, patrons may access material in a few different ways:

1. Come in the library. We are open our regular hours. Patrons may browse our collection and check out material in a safe and sanitized environment.

2. Call and order your books. Staff will take your “order” and pull books to be checked out. Patrons have the option of picking up your material in our foyer or having your material delivered to the trunk of your car. Just let the staff know your preference when you call.

3. Order books online from our catalog, then call the library to let staff know how your choice for pick up or delivery. Just visit at www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org to access our catalog. Not sure how to order? Check the library’s instructions on Facebook or Youtube.

4. Our deliveries with Dayton Metro and Troy-Miami County Libraries resumed in July, so feel free to order from any of our consortium members. Search Ohio and Ohio Link are back up and able to fill request too if your material is not at Bradford, Troy or Dayton.

Bradford Public Library is taking the following measures to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Precautions for your safety include hand sanitizer throughout the building, frequent cleaning of surfaces, and encouraging of social distancing. Face coverings are required at Bradford Public Library. If you do not have a covering one will be provided. If you are not able or willing to wear a covering, we are happy to provide service while you wait in the foyer or your vehicle.

For “at-risk” patrons, special hours are available to visit. Mon. (9 to 11 a.m.), Tues. (10 to 11 a.m.) Weds. (Closed) Thurs. (10 to 11 a.m.), Fri. (10 to 11 a.m.) and Sat. (10 to 11 a.m.). Restrooms are currently closed to the public. Patrons 13 and under must be with an adult at all times.

Our book drop is still the only way to return your material. Please place items in the drop by the Main Street doors or use the book drop in the foyer. No returns can be handled by staff. As a reminder, material is kept in quarantine for five days and items are given seven “free” days upon check-in. As long as your material is returned to our book drop on time, you will not be fined.

We have computer stations available to use, for teens and adults. Time limit for each session is now beginning at one hour per patron. Wi-Fi is available throughout the building and outside the building.

The Innovation Station is open for patrons by advance reservation. Due to social distancing, only one household may use the space at a time. Patrons may be asked to wear gloves if your visit includes using our stamp collection, or other equipment where sanitation could be difficult.

Our Library Lending Telescope is available to check out by reservation. As Fall is the best time to stargaze, the telescope will need to be quarantined and sanitized before the next patron can take it home.

Questions about these events or services, please call the Bradford Library at 937-448-2612.