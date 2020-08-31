Arcanum Preservation Society offers Opera House tour Sept. 19

ARCANUM — Arcanum Preservation Society will be hosting a virtual tour as well as in-person tours of the Historic Arcanum Town Hall & Opera House on September 19, 2020, as part of the Ohio Open Doors project through the Ohio History Connection. Public tours will be held at 104 W. South Street, Arcanum from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and a virtual tour will be available via the Ohio History Connection website (www.ohiohistory.com/ood) and on the Arcanum Preservation Society website (www.arcanumpreservationsociety.com).

Discover Ohio’s amazing heritage as historic buildings and landmarks across our state open their doors virtually and in-person for tours and events during the statewide event Ohio Open Doors. Explore fascinating places that reflect Ohio’s rich heritage. All Ohio Open Doors events are free and available online.

Ohio Open Doors begins Friday, September 11, and runs through Sunday, September 20, 2020.

For more information about Ohio Open Doors, visit www.ohiohistory.org/ood or www.arcanumpreservationsociety.com