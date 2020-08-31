Versailles FFA places 1st in state for Wildlife

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA placed 1st in the State FFA Online Wildlife Career Development Event Contest.

The team consisted of Alex Kaiser, Caleb Kaiser, Kristopher Marshal, Jayden Groff, Isaiah Hess, Elijah Grillot, Caleb Fraley, Jason Simons and Zach Watren.

Individually Alex Kaiser placed 1st in state, led the team, followed by Caleb Kaiser who was 4th overall, Kristopher Marshal was 7th overall and Jayden Groff was 8th overall and Isaiah Hess was 15th overall in the state. The Wildlife Contest consisted of identification of mammals, fish, related equipment, birds, food and cover plants and amphibians/reptiles. The students also took a general knowledge test, and participated in practicum related to game laws and safety, habitat management and pond management.

The original contest, scheduled for late March, was cancelled due to COVID-19 and rescheduled online. Congratulations to the team, as this marks the first time for Versailles FFA to place 1st in the state wildlife contest in over 30 years. A special thanks to John Kaiser for coaching the team and to Mrs Hoying and Mrs Pepiot for serving as the proctor.