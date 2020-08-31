James B. Phelan Fund awards scholarships

DARKE COUNTY — The James B. Phelan Fund of the Darke County Foundation recently awarded scholarships to three local students pursuing business-related degrees. Given in memory of the late owner of Phelan Insurance Agency, the awards totaled $5,600.

Recipients were Danielle McVey, Arcanum, 2018 graduate of Franklin-Monroe High School. McVey is studying marketing at Bowling Green State University and expects to graduate in 2021. Faith Wilker, Versailles, is a 2018 graduate of Versailles High School. Wilker is studying marketing at Bowling Green State University and will graduate in 2021. Elizabeth Bremke, Sidney, is a 2017 graduate of Anna High School. Bremke is studying business administration at Berea College and plans to graduate in 2021.

Jim Phelan was a dedicated and respected leader of the Versailles community whose career at Phelan Insurance spanned 53 years. Phelan was passionate about living, working and giving in the town where he was raised. Phelan Insurance Agency carries on this philosophy through its local employees whose talents are helping the company to thrive.

Applications for next year’s awards will be available in November 2020 at www.darkecountyfoundation.org and due Dec. 31, 2020. Applicants must be graduates of a high school in Darke or adjacent counties and pursuing a degree in business, finance, marketing or accounting.

The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of local residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call (937) 548-4673, e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org, or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org