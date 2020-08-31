West Central Ohio Gourd Patch to meet Sept. 10

GREENVILLE — The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch will hold their September Meeting Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 St Rt 502, Greenville, at 7 p.m. We will be learning to make Mini Turkey Decorations out of small gourds. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch is part of the Ohio Gourd Society, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to the education and promotion of gourds across the state of Ohio. In addition to providing talks and demonstrations to groups and organizations, the OGS encourages “Gourd Patch” groups to share ideas, learn new techniques, and complete a project.

For more information about the West Central Ohio Gourd Patch, or to learn more about the Ohio Gourd Society, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Art/West-Central-Ohio-Gourd-Patch-106140484291029/