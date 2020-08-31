Arcanum Garden of the Month

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Garden Club has awarded Bill and Kristie Garber with the July Garden of the Month.

The Garber’s residence, located on Wheatland Drive in Arcanum, was chosen for the beautiful and brilliant display of colorful flowers that greet visitors arriving to their home. An inviting front porch that has been decorated with American flag buntings, a wooden welcome sign, and an overflowing flower box filled with colorful wave petunias in magenta, pink, purple, and white, all make for a striking entrance to the Garber’s home.

The beautifully landscaped front yard is edged with vibrant colors of pink sun patiens, wave petunias, and dracena spikes. Vintage and decorative containers accent the landscaping with purple sweet potato vines, petunias, verbena, and wondering jew. Various shrubs are accented around the meticulous landscaping.

Congratulations to Bill and Kristie for helping to beautify Arcanum.