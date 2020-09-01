Darke Co. goes ‘online only’ for CCW appointments

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a new online scheduling system for its CCW (Carrying Concealed Weapon) department, as well as appointments for background checks, it was announced Tuesday. Appointments will no longer be taken over the phone.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are reserved for concealed carry new and renewal applications only, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays are reserved for background checks for employment, notary, school or personal reasons from 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Those who need a replacement CCW license due to an address change or their license has been lost or stolen, can schedule an appointment on Wednesday only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For more information regarding a CCW license or to schedule an appointment, please visit the Darke County Sheriff’s website at www.darkecountysheriff.org. Click on the “CCW” link at the top.

Again, the Sheriff’s Office reminds people they MUST reserve their appointment online, as the Sheriff’s Office will NOT be taking appointments over the phone. You can also find, on the website, a link to the CCW application needed for an appointment and a fee schedule for services offered at the Sheriff’s office.

For fingerprint ink card services needed for the courts or renewing a Florida CCW license, please call the Darke County Sheriff’s office jail division at 937-548-3399, option 2. The CCW hotline number has not changed, it remains 937-548-3399, option 4.

The Sheriff’s Office would appreciate people NOT calling in to its dispatch center for any CCW or background check information.