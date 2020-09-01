COVID-19 Relief Fund assists local charities

ANSONIA — The Ansonia Food Pantry is one group that received a grant to buy groceries and food vouchers to give away.

“We get clients from all over Darke County,” said coordinator Don Moyers of Ansonia. “Last year we served 995 clients and gave away $7,000 in food vouchers, and we expect that to increase this year.”

Other groups that received emergency funding from the Darke County Foundation are Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, FISH Choice Pantry, Grace Resurrection Community Center, Greenville Community Unity, NextStep Ministries at EUM Church, and Senior Outreach Meal Delivery.

“Every dollar we receive is being given to local groups that we personally consult with to make sure they are fulfilling the greatest needs,” said Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation.

To contribute to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, go to www.darkecountyfoundation.org, or mail a check payable to Darke County Foundation to: Darke County Foundation, COVID-19 Relief Fund, P.O. Box 438, Greenville, OH 45331. As a community foundation, DCF enriches the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing, and distributing charitable funds. For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or email dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org