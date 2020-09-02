Backpack program gets help from Versailles FFA

VERSAILLES — On Friday, August 28, the Versailles FFA made its final contribution to the Trinity of Lutheran BackPack Program, donating milk, eggs, butter, yogurt, vegetables and fruits.

Versailles FFA donated to Trinity of Lutheran BackPack Program over seven times throughout the summer. In addition to providing vegetables, Versailles FFA Chapter Vice-President Maddy Henry has been busy writing nutritional information and recipes for a variety of vegetables and produce. T

he products that Versailles FFA have been purchasing are part of a grant through the Ohio Dept of Agriculture. A special thanks to the Hess and Epperly Families for sharing some vegetables with the FFA that was distributed to this program. Versailles FFA plans to continue to supply Versailles Council of Churches with milk, eggs, butter, vegetables and fruits throughout the fall.