Arcanum joins Empowering After School Programs

ARCANUM — Arcanum-Butler Middle School has joined the Empowering Darke County Youth Mission by establishing an After School Tutoring Program for its fifth and sixth grade students.

“We are very excited to be working with Empowering Darke County Youth at Arcanum-Butler Middle School,” said Jason Vince, Arcanum-Butler Middle School Principal. “We feel it will be an excellent opportunity for our kids to receive structured academic support after school two days a week.”

The Empowering program is in addition to a weekly program currently being offered.

“These programs will provide students a path for after school assistance three times a week,” Vince continued. “While the focus will be in the areas of Math and English, we believe it will be much more than just curriculum-based. It will provide a safe environment for students which we hope will enable them to feel comfortable with getting help.”

“We are excited that Arcanum-Butler will be joining us this year,” said Eric Fee, Empowering President. “We look forward to working with them in the years to come. We are happy to be of service, and hope to provide the same help to any school district that wants us.”

Empowering After School Programs are now being provided in three districts: Greenville, Ansonia, and now Arcanum-Butler. Summer tutoring was cancelled this year at Edison State Community College due to the pandemic, but hopefully can be offered again in 2021. Empowering also offers year-around individual tutoring at Greenville Public Library and online tutoring at Empowering Distance. State and local guidelines for health and safety of everyone involved are followed in all programs.

Vince said that two staff members, Mrs. Jacie Holman and Mrs. Jaimee Garbig, will be leading the program. “Each of them brings a skill set to education that will go a long way in assisting our students in both the short and long term. We can’t wait to get started!”

“Neither can we,” said Bob Robinson, Empowering Executive Director. “We welcome Arcanum-Butler to our family and are pleased that we can help.”

Find out more about Empowering programs and how you can help by going to empowerdarkecounty.com or emailing: empoweringyouth101@gmail.com. Donations or queries can be mailed to P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Like us on Facebook.