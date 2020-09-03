Infant’s death investigated

UNION CITY, Ohio — A small mobile home community on the outskirts of Union City, Ohio, is grieving the death of a 2-week-old infant found not breathing early Tuesday afternoon.

Union City Fire and Rescue responded, along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, Union City Police and the Darke County Coroner’s office, to 503 Beamsville Union City Road, at a mobile home on Saw Mill Lane, in reference to a 2-week old child found not breathing.

Initial reports indicated two separate mobile homes were blocked off as part of the investigation into the infant’s death. Investigators remained on the scene for several hours into the evening before the scene was cleared. The child’s cause of death has not been ruled on at this point.

Speaking with neighbors in the mobile home community, one gentleman took a break from his yard work to discuss the situation.

“We are all saddened by the death,” he said, asking to remain anonymous. “I mean we all live close together here and tend to get to know each other pretty well. When something like this happens, it shakes us all up. We had a family lose their home here a while back to a fire and we all came together to help as much as we could,” he continued.

Darke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker told Darke County Media that additional details may be released once information from the Darke County Coroner’s office is received regarding the forensic examination.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

