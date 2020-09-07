Local govts applaud SB 357 passage

COLUMBUS — The County Commissioners Association of Ohio, Ohio Municipal League, Ohio Township Association and Ohio Mayors Alliance sincerely thank Senate President Larry Obhof, Sen. Matt Dolan, and the members of the Ohio Senate for their support of local government through today’s passage of Ohio Senate Bill 357.

SB 357 would distribute $650 million of federal CARES Act funds to Ohio counties, municipalities and townships that did not receive a direct distribution from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This distribution would follow prior disbursements of $350 million from HB 481 and $175 million from the state Controlling Board.

Local governments have used CARES Act funds for a wide variety of coronavirus relief efforts. Examples include grants to small businesses, aid to nonprofits to assist individuals facing hardship, support for public health and safety efforts, procuring additional supplies of PPE and other initiatives. The additional $650 million will ensure that local governments can continue these efforts and more.

Without this infusion of federal funds, these relief efforts would not be possible. Local government budgets are facing weakened revenue streams and increasing costs. These federal resources are needed to continue coronavirus relief efforts, energize local economies and provide stability for local government operations.

Local governments are thankful for the Senate’s action on SB 357 and look forward to partnering with the Ohio House and Governor DeWine to see that the bill is swiftly enacted.