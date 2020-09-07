Arcanum man jailed after firing shots

ARCANUM — An Arcanum man was arrested on two counts of felonious assault Sunday evening following an altercation ending with shots fired.

At approximately 6:52 p.m., Darke County Deputies responded to 3166 Aldrich Road in reference to a physical altercation in progress. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed Dennis Heck Sr., 65, of Arcanum and his son Dennis Heck Jr., 35, also of Arcanum, became embroiled in a physical altercation.

Amidst the altercation, Heck Jr. fired several shots from a handgun at his father and a bystander, Valerie Blanton, 25, of Liberty, Ind. Neither Heck Sr. or Blanton was struck or injured in the course of the shooting. The altercation continued further ensuing the shots.

Upon the arrival to the scene, deputies were forced to subdue Heck Jr. with the use of a taser in an attempt to deescalate the situation. Arcanum Rescue was requested to the scene to evaluate all of those involved for potential injuries. Heck Jr. was treated and released on the scene and taken into custody by Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was booked on two counts of felonious assault.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An Arcanum man was subdued by taser and arrested following shots fired Sunday evening. No serious injuries were reported.

