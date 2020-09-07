Greenville Federal promotes Stucke, Kolling

GREENVILLE – Greenville Federal is pleased to announce the following promotions:

Krista Stucke has been promoted to Manager of our Main Office Banking Center in Greenville. Krista has over 12 years of banking experience, joining our team in March of 2018, and was previously our Main Office Assistant Banking Center Manager. Krista is a graduate of Versailles High School where she currently resides.

Emily Kolling has been promoted to Assistant Banking Center Manager of our Greenville Main Office. Emily has been with Greenville Federal since February 2018 and was previously a relationship banker at our Main Office. Emily is a graduate of Arcanum High School and currently resides in Greenville with her family.

Greenville Federal was founded in 1883 and remains the oldest locally owned financial institution headquartered in Darke County with full-service banking centers in Greenville, Tipp City and Troy. Greenville Federal is committed to providing excellent products and services to its customers and actively supporting the communities we so proudly serve. Greenville Federal, The Smart Way to Bank.