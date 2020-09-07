AIM Media hires Marsh

GREENVILLE — AIM Media Midwest, LLC, the parent company of Darke County Media, home of The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird newspapers, is pleased to announce the hiring of Carol Marsh as a full-time reporter, effective August 3, 2020.

“We are thrilled to have Carol become part of our staff,” said Darke County Media Editor Erik Martin. “Carol brings years of experience and enthusiasm to her role. She has a sharp eye for details and a knack for bringing stories to life. We’re incredibly excited for her, for us, and the Darke County community.”

As a reporter, Marsh will cover a wide variety of community happenings. Further, she is in charge of handling obituaries as well as birthday, engagement, wedding, and anniversary announcements for the papers.

Marsh is a former professor of English Composition and Rhetoric for Triton Community College, College of Du Page, and Moraine Valley Community College in Illinois. She received her Master of Arts with honors in Liberal Arts Studies from Mundelein College (now part of Loyola University, Chicago).

While taking a break to homeschool her two sons, Marsh performed freelance writing work prior to being hired by Darke County Media. She resides in Piqua with her husband, Ed.

Through the years, she has been a strong supporter of the arts (local youth orchestras, music programs), and has been active in a variety of charitable and philanthropic endeavors within the community-at-large. Marsh is the founding board president of the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn, Ill., a project now in its 18th year.

She enjoys writing, research and exploring new, lively topics that address community concerns and awareness, and highlighting those qualities which distinguish each city’s unique vision and agenda for the future. Her hobbies include scrapbooking, card making, playing piano and guitar, watching old movies (especially silver screen), reading Jane Austen, and trying out new recipes.

Marsh, in addition to her duties at Darke County Media, also serves as an organist and musician at churches in Covington, Bradford and Versailles.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity to write and share the stories that mean so much to the Darke County community,” she said. “It is such an honor to meet and work with such wonderful, talented people!”

